My little town has a big heart for salmon and steelhead. These fish make the identity of Riggins and are the lifeblood of our economy in this canyon along the Salmon River. If these fish disappear, my town loses its fight to keep our sense of community.
No longer would we be the community that rallies behind saving steelhead seasons, or stands with other riverside communities along the Salmon and Clearwater rivers demanding that our elected officials do something to save our fish. Riggins has fought to keep these fish as part of our community. Times haven’t been easy on us or these fish, but we’ve held on with a thread of hope given to us by Representative Mike Simpson.
Early this month, Rep. Simpson unveiled his plan to save Idaho salmon and steelhead from extinction by restoring the Snake River to a free-flowing state while giving impacted communities the direct support and resources needed to invest in themselves for the future. Simpson’s “Columbia Basin Fund” removes the earthen portion of the four lower Snake River dams and invests $34 billion into new power generation, upgraded transmission lines, irrigation infrastructure, and rail infrastructure so Idaho producers can continue to access the world markets. The proposal is comprehensive. The concept is a jobs and infrastructure package that will propel Idaho’s future into prosperity while reversing the extinction trajectory our fish are currently on.
For two years, I sat on Governor Little’s Salmon Workgroup, but well before that, I’ve devoted much time understanding what our fish need and how we can manage those needs. I’ve learned that we cannot return salmon and steelhead back to abundance necessary for cultural and economic viability without addressing their in-river environments while on their journey to the ocean as smolt. The most significant contributor to in-river mortality that we can control are the Snake River dams. We’ve tried everything over 50 years to help these fish to no avail; everything except breach. It’s a settled conclusion even recognized by the latest federal dam studies — breach will get us to healthy, abundant, and most importantly sustainable fish returns.
I’ve also listened to our farmers. I wouldn’t support a plan that puts them through the uncertainty our fishing communities are going through. I’ve also listened to Central Idaho ratepayers that pay 30 percent into their power bills for fish mitigation efforts that fail to bring fish back to their communities. I’ve heard taxpayers are tired of funding maintenance and operations of the dams because shipping is so low it no longer covers. I’ve found we all want our communities to be heard. Until Simpson, they weren’t.
Rep. Simpson’s plan rises out of the ashes of failed federal dam decisions of yesterday that have forced us to narrowly choose — save our fish or save our dams. Instead of pitting communities against each other, he is allowing us to move away from declaring winners and losers. To be clear, the current system is choosing winners and losers, and it hurts us. He is inviting us to have a vision for one Northwest community fighting together for one another — thriving agriculture and abundant fish returns.
The Columbia Basin Fund is a blueprint for how we can keep support every community. Each community’s needs are different, and Congressman Simpson recognizes that. I trust that each community will be heard with his plan, if we set our rhetoric aside and come together. For my little town, we aren’t a community without our fish. Let’s work to keep all of our communities whole by working with and supporting Rep. Simpson. Our communities deserve it.
Roy Akins is a Riggins City Council member, owner of Rapid River Outfitters, and chairman of the Riggins Chapter of Idaho River Community Alliance
