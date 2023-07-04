By Phil McGrane, Secretary of State photo

By Phil McGrane, Secretary of State, participating in a recent Idaho Department of Lands training exercise.

 Contributed photo

With the Fourth of July upon us, we celebrate our nation's independence and enjoy the beauty of our great state. For many of us, this means venturing into Idaho's public lands for activities like camping, hiking, and gathering around campfires with family and friends. However, in order to enjoy our lands, we must protect them.

The beginning of July also marks National Wildland Firefighter Day, Sunday, July 2. As we celebrate Independence Day, I encourage all Idahoans to also pause to recognize the sacrifice firefighters make on our behalf and to join me in working to reduce the risk of wildfires when enjoying our public lands this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.