Growing up in Cottonwood, a rural town in northern Idaho, you get used to people wearing a few different professional hats. For instance, two coaches at my high school were also physicians in our community. I saw how these Cottonwood physicians were actively involved in improving the health and well-being of our 900-plus residents, both in clinic and outside of clinic. That’s what drew me to study medicine.
The vast majority – 88% – of Idaho is considered rural. Cottonwood, like many other rural communities, benefits from retaining rural physicians. However, geographic challenges, an older and often uninsured population, and an aging physician workforce put the health of our rural communities at risk.
Through Idaho University of Washington’s School of Medicine’s multi-state medical education program serving Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho (WWAMI), the decentralized medical school partnership between the University of Idaho and the University of Washington School of Medicine, I can train to become a family physician in the state where I was raised. Doing so gets me closer to my personal goal of one day moving back to Cottonwood and treating residents in my hometown.
Access to nationally ranked medical school curriculum at in-state tuition rates means Idaho residents can study medicine in the Gem State, demonstrating Idaho WWAMI’s commitment to addressing the physician shortage in Idaho (especially in rural areas), of which there is a 98% primary care physician shortage.
Through immersive programs like Rural Underserved Opportunities Program (RUOP), WWAMI medical students get a chance to learn medicine in Idaho’s rural communities with a doctor who practices there and knows the patients. This special, hands-on program provides students a chance to see what working in a rural or underserved community is like, how community healthcare systems function, and gain valuable one-on-one time observing and learning from a practicing physician.
I participated in RUOP, spending a month interacting with the residents of Hailey, Idaho. Its nearby location to two resort towns in the Wood River Valley has increased rent prices for many Hailey residents, creating a struggle to afford the cost of living in the area, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. My time in Hailey allowed me to work with a variety of organizations that focus on improving community health.
I was able to connect folks with community resources that assist residents in need like the Hunger Coalition, Blaine County Housing Foundation, and the Center for Community Health. From these interactions, I learned how important it is that healthcare providers work closely with community organizations to improve not only case-by-case patient health, but the overall health of the community.
Programs like RUOP help fill the need for rural physicians by exposing medical students to what life as a rural physician is truly like. Many students assume they do not want to practice medicine in a rural community. However, after spending four weeks in their RUOP community site and witnessing the connection and deep impact they can make with patients, many of my colleagues have actually gained an interest in rural medicine.
Idaho WWAMI not only encourages Idahoans from Cottonwood to Boise to stay in our home state to study medicine, but provides an opportunity for us to stay and take care of the communities that raised us.
Born and raised in Cottonwood, Idaho, Rhett Schlader is an Idaho WWAMI second-year medical student studying at the University of Idaho. He graduated from Prairie High School in 2015 and is the son of Scot and Shelley Schlader.
