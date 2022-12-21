Growing up in Cottonwood, a rural town in northern Idaho, you get used to people wearing a few different professional hats. For instance, two coaches at my high school were also physicians in our community. I saw how these Cottonwood physicians were actively involved in improving the health and well-being of our 900-plus residents, both in clinic and outside of clinic. That’s what drew me to study medicine.

The vast majority – 88% – of Idaho is considered rural. Cottonwood, like many other rural communities, benefits from retaining rural physicians. However, geographic challenges, an older and often uninsured population, and an aging physician workforce put the health of our rural communities at risk.

