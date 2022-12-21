For well more than 40 years, Penny Keck has been the motor who drives the Lowell QRU, a volunteer-operated ambulance unit serving from the Middle Fork and Selway, up the Lochsa to the Montana line. In honor of those decades of service, the Lowell QRU crew gathered with a max capacity of locals at Ryan’s Wilderness Inn in Lowell on Dec. 3 to continue this nonprofit emergency medical service. This ambulance unit is run solely by volunteers. Thanks to the generosity of local donors, the unit is able to fund the fuel, maintenance, medications, and equipment to keep this unit operating.
Penny was one of the hardworking volunteers who got this unit off the ground nearly 40 years ago, first operating out of an old suburban. They saw a need for faster response to upriver medical emergencies, and over the years several EMS volunteers have staffed the unit, with Penny being a constant on the team. She retired from the unit this summer and her fellow crew members dedicated this year’s dinner and auction annual fundraiser to her decades of service. This unit has benefitted immensely from her knowledge and devotion to saving lives and serving her community, and she will be greatly missed.
During a time when everything from fuel to food is costing you more, service from the Lowell QRU doesn’t cost its patients anything at all. The Lowell QRU does not bill patients anything for their emergency medical care, nor do they pay their crew for their work. They are a nonprofit that genuinely relies on donors to operate. So, when you donate to the Lowell QRU ambulance unit, you know your dollars are going directly to serving those in need. How often does the Lowell QRU get called out? In 2021, they responded to 43 calls, and as of last week, had already responded to 41 calls in 2022, the majority of which are trauma. The unit serves from Highway 12 milepost 80 on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River up the Lochsa all the way to the Montana border at milepost 174, in addition to the entire Selway River Rd and the Suttler Creek area. The majority of trauma calls come from Highway 12 traffic, but the unit also responds to a variety of calls from accidents on ATVs, ORVs, horseback, hikers, river recreators and upriver residents needing emergency medical care.
Dec. 3 was the first in-person dinner and auction the unit has had since 2019 and the community surpassed the previous fundraising to set a record for this event. The unit has been feeling the effects of increased costs for fuel and supplies, also, and is immensely grateful for the outpouring of support. They would like to thank all those who attended the event for their generosity, as the unit could not operate without you. In particular, the crew would like to thank Ann and Steve Ryan for opening their Wilderness Inn Cafe to host the fundraiser. Also, a sincere thank you to Ted and Tiffany Weeks for volunteering their auction expertise, energy and enthusiasm to make this fundraiser a success. There are many who gave items to the auction anonymously, as well as anonymous donations, and the Lowell QRU gives their sincere thanks to every one of you. Thank you to the following local businesses and individuals who gave support and/or donated items for the raffles and auction:
Flying B Ranch, CVES, Freedom Northwest Credit Union, Kooskia Feed Store, China Cafe, Kooskia Library, Farm Table Cafe, Graves Nursery, Tom Cat’s, Kamiah Fire & EMS, Cloninger’s, Kamiah Ace Hardware, Jacob’s Lumber, Cedar Creek Creations and Wilkins Family, Myers Meats, Three Rivers Resort, Dale and Jill’s, Perfection Tire, CH Farm and Ranch Supply, Three Rivers Rafting, Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, Grangeville Ace Home Center, B&B Bargain, Bell Equipment, Cash and Carry Foods, Les Schwab Tires, Blue Fox Theatre, Super 8 and Gateway Inn, Palenque Mexican Restaurant, Pizza Factory, Mountain View Dentistry, Irwin Drug, Walker’s Jewelry, Seasons Restaurant, Trails Restaurant, Larson’s, Three Mile Brew & Pub, Home Grown Quilt Shop, The Health Food Store, Carly Decker Yoga, Ritz Car Wash, Karen & Sadie Syron, Donna Robinett, Ken & Dorwayne Mifflin, Victor & Cindy Williams, Becky Brotnov, Mike & Lisa Dominguez, Sharlyn Singley, Paul & Marilyn Hemrick, Willy & Billie Willis, Nick & Marci, Mike & Lara Smith, Brian Dumas, Diane & William Harlow, Mike Tharp, JR & AB Davis, Jared Selvis, Kevin & Sara Schroeder, Thomas & Judy Kennedy, Randy Gazda, Christina & Jabez Richardson, Christopher & Arlene Yamamoto, and Mary Rogers for the beautiful handmade quilt she donated to the auction. Forgive us if we have not mentioned your name, but know we appreciate all donations to the unit.
As Christmas approaches, we reflect on how blessed all of us are to call this community home. The spirit of giving, the smiles, laughter and the long-awaited reunion of friends on Dec. 3 served as a reminder of what holidays are really about. The Lowell QRU would like to wish everyone in our community a very Merry Christmas and remind you to drive safely, and to take care of yourselves and those around you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.