For well more than 40 years, Penny Keck has been the motor who drives the Lowell QRU, a volunteer-operated ambulance unit serving from the Middle Fork and Selway, up the Lochsa to the Montana line. In honor of those decades of service, the Lowell QRU crew gathered with a max capacity of locals at Ryan’s Wilderness Inn in Lowell on Dec. 3 to continue this nonprofit emergency medical service. This ambulance unit is run solely by volunteers. Thanks to the generosity of local donors, the unit is able to fund the fuel, maintenance, medications, and equipment to keep this unit operating.

Penny was one of the hardworking volunteers who got this unit off the ground nearly 40 years ago, first operating out of an old suburban. They saw a need for faster response to upriver medical emergencies, and over the years several EMS volunteers have staffed the unit, with Penny being a constant on the team. She retired from the unit this summer and her fellow crew members dedicated this year’s dinner and auction annual fundraiser to her decades of service. This unit has benefitted immensely from her knowledge and devotion to saving lives and serving her community, and she will be greatly missed.

