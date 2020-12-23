Since the beginning of the pandemic, many residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers have been isolated in their rooms. Despite the incredible efforts of staff to provide stimulating activities, life is not the same, and loneliness is real.
The Idaho Commission on Aging (ICOA) encourages you to write letters to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in your area. Letters can be written to “Any Resident” and will be distributed to those who receive little or no correspondence from relatives or friends.
Although most centers have had virtual visitation with family since the beginning, and many have begun guarded in-person visitation, many residents have not seen a face without a mask in months.
Loneliness amongst our most vulnerable population is very real, and you can help!
Write a letter, send a card, have your children draw a picture, and send it to a facility in your area addressed to “Any Resident.” This may not seem like much, but to a lonely person, it would mean the world.
Gather for family bonding time or use this as your pandemic safe community service project for a church group, scouting troop or 4-H Club.
We encourage you to share your efforts on social media with hashtag #ICOAconnects to encourage others to join the cause.
*
Janet Miller is the program planning and development specialist for the Idaho Commission on Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.