I’ve had many memorable door knocking encounters over the years, but one in 2016 particularly stands out. A young black woman, Alicia, answered the door. She was a student at BSU. I asked her about the issues important to her. She was concerned about the cost of college, low wages and not being able to afford to live on her own. But something else seemed to concern her. I asked a question I hoped might help me find out: “If I could wave a magic wand, what would you like me to make better here in Idaho?”
There was a long pause, and then she said, “I just want to be safe.”
I have never felt unsafe in public. I take for granted what Alicia feared most – personal safety.
It’s one thing to conceptually understand how life for a person of color can be more difficult than mine. But this visit impacted my perspective. Issues such as education, wages, etc. are less important when you have to constantly worry and look over your shoulder. No one should have to live like that.
My role as a State Representative is not just about passing good bills, it’s also about stopping bad ones – bills that are making living in Idaho unsafe for more people than just Alicia, such as:
Doctors. It’s not safe to be a doctor in Idaho. Laws have been passed that can throw doctors in jail. Every relative of a rapist can sue a doctor for at least $20,000 if they help the victim terminate the forced pregnancy. It is insulting for medically ignorant politicians to tell doctors how to do their job. No wonder OBGYN clinics are closing, doctors are leaving the state and new ones avoid coming here.
Librarians. It’s not safe to be a librarian in Idaho. Bills have been written that would throw librarians in jail, impose onerous fines and launch investigations by the Attorney General. The livelihood of every librarian in Meridian was recently threatened by a fanatical effort to close all the city libraries.
Expectant mothers. It’s not safe to be pregnant in Idaho. The law prohibits medical assistance to protect the health of the mother in the event of a troubled pregnancy. Doctors must wait until a pregnant woman is at death’s door before a pregnancy can be legally terminated. One legislator even testified the life of a fetus is more valuable than the life of the mother.
LGBT community. It’s not safe to be transgender in Idaho. Laws have been written that prohibit nonsurgical, medically approved treatments for those with gender dysphoria – even if there is a risk of suicide.
School board trustees. It’s not safe to be a member of a school board in Idaho. A mob of more than 900 people – led by an Idaho state senator – descended on a recent Caldwell School Board meeting, with hundreds more waiting outside the building. Trustees were threatened with warnings such as, “We know where you live.”
Traditional Republicans. It’s not safe to be a reasonable, critical-thinking Republican in Idaho. They are now called RINOs (Republican In Name Only) by the leaders of today’s Idaho Republican Party. Candidates are now expected to sign a loyalty oath to their party’s platform, and several have already been publicly censured.
The 2023 session saw extremists inundate the legislature with bills aimed at punishing people who don’t share their personal or political beliefs. I expect the 2024 legislative session – an election year – to be much worse, which is why I will continue working to Make Idaho Safe Again – for all Idahoans.
(1) comment
Just another woke legislature that want protect the children
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.