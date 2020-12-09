CDC, (Center for Disease Control) calls on Americans to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread, JAMA editorial reviews latest science, while case study shows masks prevented COVID spread.
This headline is from July 14, 2020, CDC press release. It would have you believe a scientific study had been conducted by the CDC to support mask-wearing. The press release is based on a case study with no scientific basis and a survey saying a majority of adults support wearing face masks outside the home. This is not science. It is a subjective analysis by career technocrats with political intent.
Two major scientific studies have been conducted which concluded that the wearing of cloth masks and surgical masks have no significant effect in reducing the spread of clinical respiratory illness (CRI), influenza-like illness (ILI), and laboratory-confirmed respiratory virus infection. A study published in 2015 by PubMed Central (PMC) / U.S. National Library of Medicine / National Institutes of Health, concluded:
“This study is the first random clinical trial (RCT) of cloth masks, and the results caution against the use of cloth masks. This is an important finding to inform occupational health and safety. Moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection. Further research is needed to inform the widespread use of cloth masks globally. However, as a precautionary measure, cloth masks should not be recommended for hospital healthcare workers (HCWs), particularly in high-risk situations, and guidelines need to be updated.” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
More recently, a Danish Study from April/May 2020 published Nov 18, 2020, in the Annuls of Internal Medicine reached a similar conclusion. “The recommendation to wear surgical masks to supplement other public health measures did not reduce the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among wearers by more than 50 percent in a community with modest infection rates, some degree of social distancing, and uncommon general mask use. The data were compatible with lesser degrees of self-protection.” https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
In September, the CDC pointed out that only six percent, or 9,642 of the reported 161,392 deaths as of Aug. 22 had Covid-19 as the only cause of death. The remaining 94 percent of deaths had two to three co-morbidities in addition to Covid-19. In a country of 327 million people, that’s a mortality rate of .0000296. Another interesting fact was that the average age of Covid-19 death was 80 while life expectancy in the U.S. is 77. These figures got scant coverage because they did not fit the political narrative.
I am not making light of anyone who has died with Covid-19. I know the reality all too well because my father passed away in May. He had contracted Covid-19 and had gotten past the infection and then contracted pneumonia and passed when his heart could not keep up with his lungs. They tried to list my father’s death as Covid-19; this was not the case. It bothers me that we seem to be politicizing the death of our loved ones.
I am also not saying you should not wear a mask and I respect anybody’s decision to do so. I also hope with the analysis of facts and utilizing the available science at our disposal we can have a mutual understanding for those who do not wish to wear a mask. Mask wearing should be a personal decision.
If our local leaders wish to lead, then maybe they should lead with the facts and let the facts lead us to a mutual understanding of respect for one another.
*
Jim Chmelik of Cottonwood is a former Idaho County Commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.