Let me get right to the point: I would work harder and smarter for Idaho in Congress than Mr. Fulcher ever has. If he would agree to debate me, I believe I could prove it. Perhaps Mr. Fulcher agrees. Consider the following: 1. Mr. Fulcher refuses to debate me in fair, time-honored public forums, yet 2. he told a columnist that debates are “a good thing.”
The six generations of Eagle, Idaho, ranchers who shaped my values would call that “talking out of both sides of his mouth.”
Unlike my forebears, I am not a rancher. But I admire the same directness and honesty they lived by. Who am I to run for Congress? I am a woman in her early 30s, a mother of two children, and a college student struggling to take classes and run a congressional race at the same time. My husband and I are not wealthy. I have worked hard to convince Idahoans to invest nearly $60,000 in the idea that we must hold elected officials accountable. With that budget, I’ve assembled a team of committed and creative campaign staff and volunteers. I am working hard to introduce myself and make my case to Idahoans.
I, like the Idahoans I’ve spoken with, am utterly disappointed in Mr. Fulcher’s refusal to debate. Fulcher makes six times what the average Idahoan lives on, he gets huge corporate campaign contributions, and he has much to answer for.
For instance, he needs to tell us all why he opposes the separation of church and state that our nation’s founders outlined in the First Amendment (Mr. Fulcher said this in a sermon to Coeur d’Alene’s Candlelight Church in November 2020). He should defend endorsing a bill – sponsored by a gun seller – to kill an 85-year-old program funded by a sporting goods tax that pays for hunting ranges, habitat and conservation programs, and services hunters love (The Pittman-Robertson Act). Mr. Fulcher should explain why he voted against a bill that enables Micron to invest $40 billion to manufacture computer memory chips in America and create thousands of jobs in Idaho (The CHIPS and Science Act).
Mr. Fulcher told a columnist last week: “This thing called the Constitution was never meant to be smooth sailing. It was meant to have debate and for members to put their thoughts in the arena and see what prevails.”
Well, shoot, Mr. Fulcher. Did you forget that us regular folks back home also know about that “thing called the Constitution?”
So, let’s talk straight. What have you got to lose? Or, maybe you’ve heard I am president of the speech and debate team at College of Western Idaho and we hold eight national championships? (Go, Unicorns!)
Don’t worry, Mr. Fulcher. I promise not to make you look any worse than you already do by refusing to debate me, I believe in civility.
