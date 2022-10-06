Guest Opinion image

Let me get right to the point: I would work harder and smarter for Idaho in Congress than Mr. Fulcher ever has. If he would agree to debate me, I believe I could prove it. Perhaps Mr. Fulcher agrees. Consider the following: 1. Mr. Fulcher refuses to debate me in fair, time-honored public forums, yet 2. he told a columnist that debates are “a good thing.”

The six generations of Eagle, Idaho, ranchers who shaped my values would call that “talking out of both sides of his mouth.”

