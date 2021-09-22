As a lifelong Idahoan, I’m thankful to Governor Brad Little for issuing an official proclamation recognizing Sept. 20-24 as National Clean Energy Week in Idaho. Investing in an all-of-the-above approach to clean energy – including emerging clean energy technologies in natural gas and nuclear as well as renewables like wind and solar – is critical to protecting our natural resources while spurring job creation and economic development.
Idaho’s clean and renewable energy industry supports thousands of local jobs for hardworking Idahoans while supporting growth across our economy. Particularly as we work to overcome the hardships and challenges of the past year and a half, maintaining momentum in developing our homegrown clean energy resources will be critical to the wellbeing of our local businesses, economies, and communities.
National Clean Energy Week is a good reminder of why it is so important for us to continue working together – Republicans and Democrats alike – to support smart policy solutions that create jobs, spur growth, and help us reach our full clean energy potential. While we’ve come a long way, there’s still much work left to do to build a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy for future generations.
Senator C. Scott Grow
Eagle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.