Welcome to the new BPC-VRFD.
We are the volunteer fire department for the Battleridge, Pleasant Valley and Clearwater areas. BPC serves 35 miles of rural land and approximately 355 homes and wildlands. Our most important message today is to let everyone know we are here to serve you and keep you safe and out of harm’s way, when need arises.
What’s new?
As of April 2021, the BPC has a new board of directors, a revivified fire department, and many projects in the fire; no pun intended. We are in the immediate process of obtaining brand new “wildland and structural” firefighting turnout gear. We have a building committee actively meeting and have come up with two options for housing the remainder of the trucks and equipment, to maintain them in all weather and be ready at all times to address any emergency issues that arise. We have already purchased 10 new wildland turnouts; are in the immediate process of submitting a grant proposal for enough new wildland gear. This will allow our new 21 firefighters to be adequately protected and able to do the job of protecting you and our beautiful community.
One of the most exciting aspects of the new BPC is the inclusion of younger firefighters, a new trainer and active training schedule including on-site burn control and truck pump usage; and new assistant fire chief. We have nine new board members, who have actively invited and welcomed members to attend board meetings and voice their opinions. We have also gained the knowledge and expertise of two volunteer grant writers, who are even now diligently working to help improve our department.
To sum it up at this point: New excitement, hope, vision and life in all players, more accountability, board members with fresh ideas, action and fluid movement. A new banking institution allowing us greater purchasing power, better control of expenses with accounts setup. Refreshed ideas, actions and people who are strongly working together to create a safer environment for you. Our annual dues are exceeding the percentage of previous years. We are addressing shortages of PPE for firefighter protection. Also, we have acquired new and younger volunteers, not only firefighters, but new board members, and a great asset is we have grant writers who are willing to help. All of our equipment is in decent shape and we are ready and willing to serve our community at a moment’s notice. We are here to serve you.
Thank you for being a part of the BPC-VRFD community.
