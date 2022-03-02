If you live two hundred miles or so north of the Idaho capitol, it looks like Idaho’s political leaders are running against the people.
On my campaign swing through Latah, Nez Perce, and Idaho counties, I heard a version of the same question again and again: why do Republican leaders want to make it harder for Idaho families?
This week, top GOP politicians proposed hiking the sales tax by 33% to 8 cents. Tack that onto historically high inflation and you get a bad idea that no regular Idahoan would have lobbied for. Seriously. Why? Who wants that? Homeowners want tax relief, but not like that.
Folks wonder why on earth aren’t the politicians investing in our kids. Most parents agree that early learning is a big boost for kids. Most parents agree if a school building needs to be fixed, then it should get fixed. All parents understand politicians are the last people who should decide what kids learn.
But Republican leaders in Boise decided to short schoolkids and give big dollars to big businesses instead. Well, in rural Idaho, anytime a school-roof springs a leak, the droplets splashing onto a kid’s desk represent what “trickle-down” economics means to them.
And by the way, the most unpopular political opinion around northern Idaho doesn’t come from Washington, D.C. It comes from one of my opponents for this job, House Speaker Scott Bedke. He has dedicated his public life to trying to sell our public lands.
People up here value hunting, fishing, hiking, ATVing, you name it. It’s where we play and work, and teach our kids to be tough and self-sufficient. The other trait that Speaker Bedke lacks is the political courage to talk straight. If he ever did, he’d know people love public lands.
I’d be remiss not to mention that this is part of the state where my other opponent, Rep. Priscilla Giddings lives. But she has hitched her wagon to former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who has made a mockery – literally – of her time in this position. People have seen Giddings’ extremist views are likely to translate into an extremist kind of leadership that ignores the citizens of Idaho for the sake of splashy headlines and breathless fundraising appeals.
This part of the state is diverse: Moscow is a busy university town, Lewiston is a manufacturing center, and the growing community of Grangeville is a gateway to vast public lands.
For their own reasons, hyper-partisan politicians will tell you that these neighbors are incapable of agreeing. That’s nonsense. I can tell you that they all want safe communities, well-built roads and bridges, good education for their kids, and they all want the government to stay out of their personal business.
You know what else they agree on?
They want politicians to stop making life harder. They want extremists out of government. And I can tell you, I spoke with Independents, Democrats, and Republicans who say they are voting for me.
Terri Pickens Manweiler is a fourth-generation Idahoan, born and raised in Pocatello. She graduated from the University of Southern California and University of Idaho Law School and became the founding partner in Pickens Law, P.A in 2008, where she is still practicing today. Terri, her husband, Mark, and her two children currently reside in Boise.
"they all want safe communities, well-built roads and bridges, good education for their kids, and they all want the government to stay out of their personal business." Partly false, we want the roads and bridges our taxes have paid for, and we want the gov. out of our business, but the Left wants the gov. to control our lives. We want the best education, therefore, many parents homeschool their children or enroll in a private school. Government schools are a poor choice, but the big spending and controlling Democrats along with the NEA block the way to school choice. You are probably right about RINO Bedke, but you are slandering the best choice for Lt. Gov., Priscilla Giddings.
