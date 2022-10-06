Guest Opinion image

In the 1987 film “Full Metal Jacket,” soldiers march to the chant “This is my rifle, this is my gun. This is for fighting, this is for fun,” grabbing their genitals for the word “gun.” Turns out they’re both legal and lethal weapons.

If a man shoots a woman in Idaho with a rifle, he may go to prison for a few years. If he shoots a woman with his “gun,” the woman can be criminally prosecuted for trying to remove the bullet.

