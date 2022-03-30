At our skilled nursing facilities across the state, the care we provide for our residents is like the care we would provide for our own family members, and our residents aren’t just like family to us, they are family. They are the family members of our communities in Idaho, your grandparents, your parents, your brothers and sisters, and other community members. Our heroic caregivers provide physical and emotional care to our residents each and every day and for the last two years have risked their lives to do so during the pandemic, all with smiles on their faces and love in their hearts; but now, after two years of extraordinary care and service to our communities, our caregivers are exhausted, mentally and physically.
Their exhaustion comes at a time when we desperately need them and more heroes to care for our seniors, our family, our communities. Only 10% of our direct care staff are paid a wage enough to afford basic necessities for their family size.
“For too long, skilled care workers have been overlooked, overworked and underpaid,” said Robert Vande Merwe, Executive Director of Idaho Health Care Association (IHCA).
In reaching out to these heroes, a social worker at a Treasure Valley facility summed it up for us…. “I am exhausted, and I do not know how much longer I can do this. We all work extra shifts during the evening and weekends because so many employees have left for higher-paying jobs. Fast food chains pay their employees more to flip burgers than skilled nursing facilities can afford to pay dedicated, experienced and compassionate employees who care deeply about the residents and their families. The unprecedented demands of the last two years feel like a bad dream. I love the people that I work with, we love the population we work with, but at some point, we have to be able to take care of ourselves.”
Facilities have increased pay and improved workplace practices and culture to try to retain workers.
“We can’t do this alone. Without support from the governor and the legislature, we don’t have the funds to pay the wages our heroic caregivers expect and deserve. The vast majority of the funding for nursing facilities comes from Medicaid and Medicare,” said Steve LaForte, of Cascadia Healthcare, an Idaho company based in Eagle that operates twenty-two facilities in Idaho. LaForte continued, “nursing facilities have not had a Medicaid increase since 2020 and without action, will not see a Medicaid rate increase until July 2023. Costs for staff, PPE, testing, food and fuel have all increased dramatically, yet our Medicaid reimbursement rates have remained flat. We need help from our partners in government to continue to provide important and needed care for our families in Idaho.”
This is not acceptable and is not sustainable. We call on the governor and the legislature to increase the budget for skilled nursing facilities immediately to enable Idaho’s facilities to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our society.
We appreciate the recognition our heroic staff has received from the public in the last two years. Now it is time for our policymakers to recognize their heroic work, as well. This is a public-private partnership we are all vested in for healthcare for our seniors, our families, our communities.
