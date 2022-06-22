One would have to be living under a rock to be unaware of the added scrutiny the elections process has come under since 2020. People are paying attention and that’s a good thing. However, the abundance of information concerning election integrity can easily lead Idaho citizens to believe all the problems they are reading about on the internet and seeing portrayed in videos are happening here, too. Being a county clerk in Idaho just got a lot tougher.
The 2022 Idaho Legislature did pass Senate Bill 1274, which amends the Idaho Code to call for a post-election audit to be conducted by the Idaho Secretary of State and facilitated by the county clerk. The specifics of conducting the audit were to be determined by the Secretary of State (SOS). As such, this first audit was set up to review a specific candidate race and to look at general ballot security practices. There were eight counties selected in a random drawing, that was televised on Idaho Public Television – two large counties (more than 100,000 registered voters), three medium counties (between 20,000 and 100,000 registered voters) and three small counties (less than 20,000 registered voters). With just more than 11,000 registered voters, Idaho County had only a 2-in-50 chance of being selected and yet we were the first drawn among the small counties. Our lucky day.
After selecting our county, the SOS then went on to randomly draw which precincts would be reviewed to reach their predetermined vote threshold of 2,100 votes cast. Because we are such a large county, with numerous voting precincts, twelve of our 28 precincts were selected. Once the initial dread wore off, we felt grateful Idaho County was selected. We work hard to ensure our processes are secure and that your vote counts. What better way to reassure the public than through an outside audit?
In November of 2020, we moved to a hybrid model of counting ballots. Most of our ballots are still hand-counted in the precincts by counting teams, while the remainder is counted here at the courthouse by machine. Due to the number of articles out there questioning the use of machines, we’ve done our best to be transparent about the equipment we use. It’s certified by the Idaho Secretary of State, does not have a modem and is never connected to the internet. Still, there are many who think the only legitimate count is a hand count. Our experience with the audit team confirmed what we already knew – hand counting is difficult and not flawless. Our margin of error was .042%, due to an error in a hand count of one vote and a +/- net in the machine counted ballots due to light or incorrect marking of some ballots. Ada County, by far the largest county in Idaho, is entirely machine count and got a perfect rating with a 0% margin of error. Kootenai County and Bonneville County, also both entirely machine count counties, received perfect ratings as well.
The audit was a learning experience for both the Secretary of State’s Office and the county clerks who participated. Future audits may shift from verifying canvassed results by conducting a sample hand count of selected races to focusing more on the ballot inventory process. The newly passed legislation allows the Secretary of State to adjust the audit as they see fit to address the overarching concerns about the integrity, accuracy and security of Idaho’s elections.
As we move toward mid-term elections this November, it is our hope the recent outside audit, conducted by the Secretary of State, will provide added confidence in the Idaho County elections team. We can’t address a concern we are unaware of, so should a question arise, please contact us. We are always happy to talk to people about our procedures and to proudly serve our citizens.
