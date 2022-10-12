As the Idaho County Clerk, I have been fortunate to participate in a number of organizations designed to help me excel as a county leader serving our citizens. I currently sit on the board of directors of one such organization—the National Association of Counties or NACo.
At our recent annual meeting in Denver, the NACo Board of Directors adopted an initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans as they transition from active duty to civilian life. While the most recent statistics indicate a slight decline in suicide rates among veterans, there are still obstacles these valuable members of our community face. The NACo initiative, Operation Green Light, is an effort to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.
