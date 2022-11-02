As the Nov. 8 General Election quickly approaches, it is important for voters to understand the processes and precautions we take to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election. Nationally, election officials are under intense scrutiny. Internet and television news sources have been reporting instances of irregularity and concern, well, since the 2020 election. We probably have a heightened awareness of this coverage since we carry the responsibility for conducting elections in Idaho County. We get questions and comments and opinions about how things should be done on a daily basis. What seems to be of greatest concern is the use of technology – is it a friend or a foe?
The news is awash with stories about ‘voting machines.’ It is important for the public to realize that Idaho is a paper ballot state. Even when a voter uses a voting machine to cast their ballot, the selections are captured and printed on a piece of paper that can easily be verified by the voter. The voting machine itself is just a tool – a tool we are required to provide to accommodate voters under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This machine does not keep track of how people have voted or even how many people have voted. It simply assists the voter in marking a ballot by offering the selections in whatever format assists the voter. Idaho County uses the ES & S Express Vote for our ADA compliance.
Idaho County uses a hybrid model for counting our ballots. We have 28 voting precincts. A portion of our ballots are counted by hand, utilizing counting teams out in the precincts. The results of those hand counts are called in after 8 p.m. on election night. Our absentee precinct includes the ballots from early voting at the courthouse. This precinct, along with our Mail-Ballot precincts (Joseph, Slate Creek 1, Slate Creek 2, Big Butte and Lowell), the five Grangeville precincts and the Fenn precinct are all brought to our office for a central count using a machine tabulator, the ES & S DS 450. Once the ballots are tabulated, a paper report is printed and manually entered into the Idaho Voting Results page.
We also recently began using electronic poll books by Tenex. Tenex is the elections system vendor for the State of Idaho, so our e-poll books provide a seamless process for tracking voter history. Additionally, the electronic poll book replaces the large paper books that required our poll workers to sift through pages of registered voters. The electronic system streamlines the process for voter check-in, as well as significantly reducing the after-election documentation of voter history that Idaho statutes require.
Each of these pieces of equipment utilizes technology that has been certified by the Idaho Secretary of State, does not have a modem and is not connected to the internet on election day.
We are well aware the way we conduct the elections in Idaho County is being carefully watched. Some people, while generally trusting us, are very skeptical about the accuracy of the equipment we use. As a result of the Secretary of State’s audit after the May Primary, we learned that hand counts aren’t perfect. Until you’ve sat counting ballots for several hours straight, it is hard to imagine the physical and mental fatigue that occurs. Mistakes occasionally happen in spite of the honest efforts of humans.
The jury is out on whether our elections technology is a friend or a foe. Regardless, our commitment to election integrity remains as we utilize the tools we have available. Contact us at 208-983-2751 if you have any questions about that commitment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.