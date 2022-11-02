Kathy Ackerman mug

Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.

 Contributed photo

As the Nov. 8 General Election quickly approaches, it is important for voters to understand the processes and precautions we take to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election. Nationally, election officials are under intense scrutiny. Internet and television news sources have been reporting instances of irregularity and concern, well, since the 2020 election. We probably have a heightened awareness of this coverage since we carry the responsibility for conducting elections in Idaho County. We get questions and comments and opinions about how things should be done on a daily basis. What seems to be of greatest concern is the use of technology – is it a friend or a foe?

The news is awash with stories about ‘voting machines.’ It is important for the public to realize that Idaho is a paper ballot state. Even when a voter uses a voting machine to cast their ballot, the selections are captured and printed on a piece of paper that can easily be verified by the voter. The voting machine itself is just a tool – a tool we are required to provide to accommodate voters under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This machine does not keep track of how people have voted or even how many people have voted. It simply assists the voter in marking a ballot by offering the selections in whatever format assists the voter. Idaho County uses the ES & S Express Vote for our ADA compliance.

