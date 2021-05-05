Recently I was told that someone complained that I should resign, as I didn’t live up to my title of “trustee.” They believed that the title meant to be trusted to unquestionably support the administration. With that, I looked the up the word. Trustee — “An individual person or member of a board given control or powers of administration of property in trust with a legal obligation to administer it solely for the purposes specified.” Using that definition, I believe I’m the person foremost to be called a trustee. In five and a half years as a school board member, I haven’t seen, very often, when other board members come forward to point out reckless and wasteful spending, or challenge needless and unnecessary proposals, even when it was or should have been evident to them.
I definitely do not dislike teachers or any other school employee. They have a tough job. It takes a special person to teach a classroom full of students all day long, whether they be first graders or high school students. What I also know is, we have a limited amount of money to spend. There is nothing a board member would rather do than give the school employees everything they wanted, plus a little more. In Boise, almost 100 percent of the property is taxable. In Idaho County, only about 15 percent is taxable, because of the large amount of federal lands, which are not taxed. While MVSD employees would like more, and that’s human nature, they do pretty well with everything considered. They receive competitive pay, generous employee health coverage, and an awesome retirement. Somewhere in the mix, while I’d be willing to pay more in wages, I wonder where the extra money come from. Either we cut unnecessary spending and divide those savings among employees, or depend on already over taxed property owners, to make up the difference.
The levy has become a source of controversy at several levels. In the last two years, the beginning suggested amounts have become ridiculous. $4,500,000 last year and $4,100,000 this year. There seems to be no consideration at all given to land owners. I’m learning, that the opposition to the levy is not all about money however, but is opposed for a variety of reasons. People are opposed to the public school system opposing school choice, and vouchers for private, religious or home schooling. I’m hearing from many parents their opposition to the curriculum in the public schools. This is resulting in finding alternative educational sources. Despite some finding other educational choices, public education must be supported and backed. Adults must come together to find the answers to the financial challenges. There are many links in this chain. Until the state funds education as it should, we have to make it work. I proposed a levy amount that I felt would work, given a cost reduction previously implemented but was ignored by other board members who voted for a much bigger levy.
Whether some people want to or not, we need to become more fiscally responsible. Some give and take has to come into play. I think too many adults have overlooked the reality that children need to be the focus of public education.
Casey Smith is a trustee for the Mountain View School District 244 board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.