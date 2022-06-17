As I watched the first January 6th Committee Hearing, I watched not as a congressional candidate and not as a Democrat or a Republican, but as an American.
The point was driven home as police prepared to confront the mob under a John Turnbull painting entitled “George Washington Resigning His Commission.” Washington’s example of a peaceful transition of power, despite division in the burgeoning nation, established a framework by which we have avoided tyranny for more than 200 years.
There was a sense of grief and horror as we watched Americans in a battle for their lives with fellow Americans. Never since the Civil War have we seen such images, and they are burned into my brain: police officers huddled in a doorway surrounded by militia-clad rioters, snatched from the arms of their fellow officers, beaten with sticks and flag poles, blinded with bear spray.
As Officer Caroline Edwards described the carnage, “it was like a scene from war… friends wiping blood from their faces, slipping on blood…”
The evidence was clear: this was not a spontaneous event; it was triggered by President Trump’s call to action, and carefully planned in the days ahead. Hundreds of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers marched to the Capitol, hours before President Trump began his speech, and once there, parroted Trump’s tweets through a bullhorn as they raised gallows and chanted “hang Mike Pence.”
As his aides and Republicans in Congress begged Trump to call off the mob, he watched on TV, liked what he saw, and refused to act. Despite the fact many of Trump’s closest allies, including his daughter, Ivanka, and Attorney General William Barr, knew he had lost the election and had told him so in no uncertain terms, including some I won’t use here.
There was a sense last night that for once, party did not matter. Certainly, there will still be some who are unconvinced. One of them may be my opponent, Russ Fulcher, who went ahead, despite the riot, and voted not to certify the legitimate election results, and against the creation of this committee.
But for most of us, the consensus was felt most deeply as former Vice President Mike Pence made it clear he understood the attempt to hijack the Justice Department and Trump’s demand that he refused to certify the election, were wholly un-American.
I spent the first 11 years of my life in Connecticut, the Constitution State, and as I walked to school every day along the stone tunnels and past the monuments to the fallen soldiers of the American Revolution on Fort Griswold Battlefield, it gave me a profound appreciation for our Constitution. Checks and balances, inalienable rights and the peaceful transition of power are the bedrock by which our democracy survives.
Last night, despite all our differences, we came together as Americans for a greater cause – to safeguard American democracy against the tyranny that so seriously threatened it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why are you not upset about the riots caused by BLM and ANTIFA? They occurred in 140 American Cities, not just in one building housing Political appointees. I you speak of concern about the Officer's that were "bear(Pepper) sprayed. During the BLM/ANTIFA riots 20 Officers have been killed. Law and Order has been destroyed in these Democrat led cities. You want transparency of your politics? From what you wrote, you do not represent any values that would give you my vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.