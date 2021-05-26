Warm weather is coming soon, and we are busy planning for our summer operations at the swimming pool. We are excited to open with our full schedule beginning June 9 as a free swim day for all! Days begin early for our lifeguards, preparing for our 7 a.m. morning lap swim, continuing with swim lessons, open swims and family sessions before the final open swim of the day wraps up as the sun sets. We look forward to serving our community by offering safe and fun activities, full of fresh air and exercise.
New: Private lesson registration — $15 per half hour session: Pool manager Jacklyn Mager will offer private lesson registration over a three-day time period before the pool opens. Plan to stop by the pool during the following time slots to sign up for private lessons. Private lesson signups must occur in person and payment is required at the time of booking. Because private lessons are nonrefundable, please reserve only those dates you plan to attend:
June 6: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 7: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 8: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
If you are unable to make one of the registration times, private lessons can also be made in person when the pool opens on June 9.
Session 1 group lesson registration — $35 for a two-week session: City hall is currently taking reservations for the first session of group lessons, running June 14 – 25. Contact city hall at 208-983-2851 to register your child. Registration for all remaining group lessons will occur when the pool opens June 9.
Season passes: Skip the long lines at the beginning of the season by purchasing your season passes at city hall before the pool opens. City hall is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Additional information is available at www.grangeville.us on hours of operation, swim rates and passes, and lesson rates and schedules.
Watch next week’s paper for our “clip and save” pool ad for a quick look at need to know information. Jacklyn and our lifeguards are ready to help make your summer a great one. We look forward to seeing you all at the pool!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.