In reviewing our call volume for 2021, we took a look at the last three years to see how much the call volume has increased for Idaho County. The county continues to grow daily, with an influx of people moving to the area, and while it might not seem like that big of an impact to some, it has had an effect on our day-to-day call volume.
In 2021, the Idaho County Communications Center received 22,694 total 911 calls which is an increase of 36.8 percent from 2019. This averages out to be just over 62 911 calls per day, whereas in 2019 the average was 45 per day.
Did you know that the Idaho County Communications Center not only answers all emergency calls, but also all non-emergency calls, as well?
The total of non-emergency calls received in 2019 was 69,684. Unfortunately, the data was not recorded on non-emergency calls in 2020 or the first half of 2021. However, from July to December of 2021, we received 75,208 non-emergency calls, which is an increase of 116 percent.
Did you know that we not only dispatch law enforcement for the county, but we also dispatch for the Grangeville City Police, the Cottonwood City Police, Idaho Fish & Game Law Enforcement, Forest Service Law Enforcement and BLM Law Enforcement? We also dispatch for all of the 12 EMS responders and 17 fire departments within the county.
Call volume, which is the number of calls made for fires, medical emergencies and law enforcement response increased 12.1 percent, with 7,463 total calls in 2019 versus 8,367 calls in 2021.
Our call volume fluctuates throughout the year. During the winter months, we tend to have a slower call volume, and in the spring/summer months our call volume can almost double at times. In 2019, our lowest call volume for 911 calls was in March with 850 calls, but in 2021 our lowest call volume was in January with 1,485 calls. Our highest call volume in 2019 was in August with 2,222 calls and our highest call volume for 2021 was in July with 3,340 calls, an increase of 50.3 percent.
With the increasing number of calls, we have implemented management strategies to ensure there are no delays in answering calls and dispatching emergency services to emergent situations.
Mandee Mignerey is the communications supervisor for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office communications center.
