Idaho is made even greater by the more than 116,000 veterans, the 4,063 active-duty servicemembers and the 8,367 National Guard and reserve members who live here. We have been working steadily to ensure federal policy supports their service and makes it easier for them to live here in Idaho. This includes our raising concerns about a recent change cutting almost 15,000 pharmacies, mostly in small communities, from the TRICARE program, limiting military families’ ability to continue going to their community pharmacies for their prescriptions.

Express Scripts, Inc. (ESI), the pharmacy benefit manager for TRICARE, has implemented pharmacy network changes that disproportionally harm small community pharmacies by cutting the reimbursement rate for prescriptions dispensed in-network. As a result, a number of pharmacies will no longer be able to afford to participate in the TRICARE pharmacy network. ESI made these changes unilaterally, terminating 2022 contracts two months early rather than allowing them to expire at the end of the year.

