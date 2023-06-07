Property values have been on the rise for the last several years, some years seeing higher growth than others. We have all been waiting for values to peak and start declining. With all the talk of a possible recession, inflation and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, many thought our property values would finally start trending downwards. But according to our annual sales study, that is not the case. However, there is a silver lining to that dark cloud; we did not see as large an increase as we have seen in the last few years.
There are a couple of reasons that could explain why we were still seeing rising prices at the beginning of 2023. First, the real estate market has seen low inventory for years, creating a seller’s market which raises prices. While available home inventory is rising, Idaho County is still experiencing lower availability levels than that of pre-2020. The second reason for higher prices over January of 2022 is demand from buyers. According to TaxFoundation.org, the State of Idaho saw the second-highest inbound migration among lower-taxed states in 2022. With more people starting to call Idaho home, the housing market has remained strong with demand remaining high.
We are seeing changes in the market, but it is difficult to predict how substantial the changes will be. The Federal Reserve has made several significant rate hikes in the last half of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, making borrowing money more expensive. Although during our studies, we found that more than 30% of all sales were purchased with cash or other nonconventional/FHA/VA loan resources, which means higher interest rates might not be as big of an obstacle in our area.
As you can see, there are many factors that affect the real estate market. All we can do at the assessor’s office is diligently watch what does happen to market prices and react according to each year.
Idaho County is still growing every year, Remember, property tax helps provide the primary source of funds for many local services, including schools, roads, rural fire departments and law enforcement. These are all things that help our county to be a great place to live, work and play.
Homeowners who own and occupy their property as their primary residence are eligible to receive a reduction in taxable value.
One way to know if you have your Homeowner’s Exemption is to simply check your Assessment Notice. If you don’t have the exemption, it is not too late! Contact our office and we can help.
Kim Nuxoll is the Idaho County Assessor.
