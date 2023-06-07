Property values have been on the rise for the last several years, some years seeing higher growth than others. We have all been waiting for values to peak and start declining. With all the talk of a possible recession, inflation and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, many thought our property values would finally start trending downwards. But according to our annual sales study, that is not the case. However, there is a silver lining to that dark cloud; we did not see as large an increase as we have seen in the last few years.

There are a couple of reasons that could explain why we were still seeing rising prices at the beginning of 2023. First, the real estate market has seen low inventory for years, creating a seller’s market which raises prices. While available home inventory is rising, Idaho County is still experiencing lower availability levels than that of pre-2020. The second reason for higher prices over January of 2022 is demand from buyers. According to TaxFoundation.org, the State of Idaho saw the second-highest inbound migration among lower-taxed states in 2022. With more people starting to call Idaho home, the housing market has remained strong with demand remaining high.

