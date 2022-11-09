The latest attack on everyday Idahoans from Blaine Conzatti and his far-right GOP cronies has gone public: the same special interest groups banning abortion, banning books, and using their backroom connections in government to ban anything that doesn’t meet their strict moral codes, now want to ban drag shows.

Not surprising, this latest attack, like the critical race theory dog whistle, comes right out of their confrontational politics handbook: use something that is commonly misunderstood or not quite mainstream and infuse it with derogatory images to instill fear in folks that middle America is under siege and your white picket fence will be the next thing to go.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments