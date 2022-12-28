This month, Mountain States Policy Center released our comprehensive Idaho Poll. Digging through the numbers, just about anyone can find something they like or something of which they might disagree. On education, the results were clear and can be summarized with three simple points: (1) Idahoans think education is a top priority and don’t mind spending more money, (2) the public thinks K-12 public schools and student outcomes in Idaho are in poor shape and (3) Idahoans are unsure what “school choice” or education freedom means – but those who do know, support the idea.

None of this is a huge surprise. But the results do lead to a host of other questions, particularly on the issue of spending.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments