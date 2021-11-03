Washington D.C. was once a required meeting place for our elected leaders. When it was founded as our capital, there were no computers, and in-person gatherings were essential. The floors of the House and Senate bustled with the activity of our elected leaders, doing the business of the nation. As a result of this concentration of our elected leaders, Washington D.C. attracts those who lobby them for legislation, and compromise them with favors. As a further result of this concentration of power and influence, big media flocks to Washington D.C. to give voice to the concentrated ideas and cultural changes suggested by the elite and elected, and to detail the strengths and weaknesses of those in power. The world has changed. Today, our elected leaders routinely give their speeches to an empty Senate chamber, an empty House chamber. Few, if any, of our elected leaders gather as participants on the floor of the House or Senate, in person, to listen to and discuss the ideas and speeches of their colleagues. Speeches given to the vacant seats in the House and Senate chambers now go online and are discussed via the Internet. Committees summon and question witnesses via ZOOM. Washington D.C. is a relic of times past, an unnecessary swamp of corruption, of fast money and broken promises. It feeds on itself and its new recruits who arrive idealistic, fresh, hopeful, and transparent.
Covid-19 proved Washington D.C. is unnecessary. Let’s formalize that proof. Let’s keep our elected representatives at home, to do the nation’s business among friends and constituents, from 535 neighborhoods across America, via the Internet. In keeping them home we immediately accomplish the following:
1. Dislocate and disrupt the vast concentrated power of lobbyists and the media; 2. Refocus our elected leaders on the country, her problems, and opportunities; 3. Provide the citizens of the United States the political access currently enjoyed only by the elite of Washington D.C.; 4. Accountability and transparency.
