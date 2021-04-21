Mr. Cornforth, before you throw your bricks at the Republican Party [regarding April 14 issue guest opinion], maybe you should look at how your party is destroying the foundation our founders laid. It does not matter what type of bricks you use; it is the foundation on which you build that is important, and on which bedrock of principles you choose to build upon.
Today there are two competing ideas for the hearts, minds, and soul of our nation: communist / Marxist ideology vs. freedom, liberty, the free market, and the free exchange of ideas.
In one, the competition is fierce and good ideas rise to the top and mistakes are the experiences we learn from and move forward. It is guided a by a clear set of laws defined by nature and believing that we are endowed by our Creator with truths we declare that are self-evident and that these rights are unalienable. In the other, rights are determined by men, instituted by government, and there are no guiding principles but the shifting sands of relativism and consolidation of power into the hands of a few.
Today’s Democrat party wishes to tear down the foundation of our country and bury the very principles that have allowed us to bring freedom and liberty to anyone. They believe that we were founded in racism and oppression when history proves nothing could be further from the truth.
From Jefferson’s first draft of the Declaration of Independence, the drafting of the Northwest Ordinance, the writing of our Constitution, the Act of 1794 prohibiting the carry-on of the slave trade in the U.S., the Act of 1807, Prohibiting the importation of Slaves, the Fugitive Slave act, the fighting of the Civil War to free Black Americans is all evidence that we were founded on principles of freedom and we were building a firm foundation that future generations could advance. I challenge anyone to look up these documents and gain a better understanding of the truth.
As just one example of the lies the Democrat party wishes to spread is the 3/5ths clause in our Constitution. This clause was not meant to declare a black person 3/5ths of a white person, quite the contrary; it was for counting of the census, which determines the representation in Congress. The abolitionist understood that if the southern slaveholders could count every slave as one person in the census, they could consolidate power in the House of Representatives and slow the advancement of abolishing slavery.
It was the Democrats of the day that wished not to have the 3/5ths clause in the Constitution. It was the Democrats that battled against the Fugitive Slave Act. It was the Democrats who formed the KKK after the Civil War, and it was the Democrats who opposed the Civil Rights Acts of 1964-65.
And it is today’s Democrat party who are obsessed with race and cannot look past the color of one’s skin and see the content of their character. And this is a tragedy.
By Jim Chmelik, precinct committeeman, writing for the Idaho County Republican Central Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.