The Forest Service has announced a new strategy to address the nation’s wildfire crisis, where we will work with partners to increase forest management actions that reduce wildfire risk. On the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, we have been increasing our fuels reduction and forest management work over the past several years. This year, we received Disaster Relief funding to accomplish an additional 10,000 acres of fuels reduction in and adjacent to local priority firesheds. This funding will allow us to implement more mechanical and prescribed fire projects sooner, using partners, local contractors, and Forest Service staff. Our strategy uses a mix of tools—mechanical treatments such as timber harvest and mastication, large landscape and smaller prescribed fires, and wildfire where appropriate in back-country areas.
Throughout the season we will be implementing projects we have designed to reduce the impacts of high-severity wildfires on local communities and landscapes, such as End of the World, Hungry Ridge, Lowell WUI, Tinker Bugs, Orogrande Community Protection Project, Windy-Shingle, and many others. I know the long-term benefit of decreased wildfire risk can come with short-term impacts, including smoke. As always, we will conduct prescribed burning operations only when and where we can maximize benefits while reducing negative impacts. We look forward to working with local private, state, and tribal landowners across boundaries to accomplish this fuels reduction work for the benefit of our communities and landscapes.
Cheryl Probert, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor, Kamiah
