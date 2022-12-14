Tom Luna photo

Donald Trump could be remembered as one of the most successful one-term presidents in history. Historic tax cuts, unparalleled deregulation, three Supreme Court appointments, securing the border, a robust economy, making the US energy independent, the list goes on.

But Trump won’t be remembered that way. Instead, he will be remembered for his abrasive personality and character flaws. Sadly, he only has himself to blame.

