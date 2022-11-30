To my fellow Idahoans:

As we prepare for the holiday season, there is so much to be thankful for. As Idaho’s attorney general, I’m thankful for this great state and all it has to offer. I’m proud of the work we all do to keep one another safe. The holidays are a time for coming together and celebrating. They are also a time of responsibility. As a nation, we have worked together – with community partners, businesses, and families – to bring underage drinking to historic lows. This responsibility starts with each of us, and we must remain vigilant.

