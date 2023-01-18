The last article provided an overview of solid waste in Idaho County. Our focus today will be dumpsters.

As mentioned, somewhere in the 1970s, the dumpster appeared on the solid waste scene and lives on today. The dumpsters eliminated sorting and became the perceived depository of every form of waste despite signs, newspaper articles and various rules to try to control their use. They soon became the favorite and convenient place to discard everything that one wanted to get rid of, from butchering leftovers, deceased pets, camper shells, appliances, furniture, tires, remodel and re-roof debris, old fencing – you name it. If there wasn’t room in the dumpster, it went on the ground. Or, in the alternative, someone just lit it on fire, and when the flames subsided, they were heaped up again. That still goes on regularly today.

