I thought a series on solid waste might be helpful for constituents to understand a little more about a topic that is every commissioner’s favorite subject and every taxpayer’s favorite nemesis.

Solid waste falls into several categories: 1) Household waste or putrescible waste, 2) C&D or construction and demolition, 3) scrap metals, 4) recyclables and 5) hazardous waste. They are all disposed of in different ways and are all subject to different rules by EPA and IDEQ. The State of Idaho statutorily requires counties within the state to properly dispose of solid waste generated within their respective counties.

