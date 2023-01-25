Before we talk about solutions to the current solid waste dilemma in Idaho County, let’s review the problems.
First, the disposal of solid waste is expensive. Costs are driven by several factors: tonnage, operating costs (fuel and labor mostly), increased population, comingling of all types of waste, unauthorized use (people using the system and not helping pay the bill), unsightliness (overflowing dumpsters, debris dumped on the ground, wind-blown debris), dumpster fires, added weight due to water and snow infiltration, dumpster divers, and last, but not least, a limited recycling system run entirely by volunteers.
Second, taxpayers want an equitable method of paying for these costs and are requesting a system that makes the problems above go away with the least amount of personal impact.
The county’s solid waste contractor, Simmons Sanitation, of Kamiah, has come up with a solution called the Community Drop-Off Site. These are manned sites with a defined schedule tailored to the needs of the local people that accept all the waste generated and ensures the people bringing it in have paid to use the system. The drop-off sites have already been developed in Kamiah and Kooskia and will be coming soon to Riggins. Additional sites will be located around the county, with Grangeville and Cottonwood next in line, and others to be added as necessary. This system checks all the boxes listed above and, over time, will replace the dumpster system. The sites are wholly owned and constructed by Simmons Sanitation and are mutually beneficial to them and the taxpayers of the county.
The process starts with the user sorting their waste according to category i.e., household, inert (including grass clippings and limbs), metals, recyclables, appliances, tires, etc., and bringing them to the site. This may be a bag or two of household waste or a whole pickup load of various categories of waste. The attendant will check the home address of the person bringing the waste to ensure they are authorized to use the site. If not, a fee will be collected before they are allowed to proceed. The attendant then directs the customer to the proper areas on the site to place their waste.
The site itself is basically a fenced, graveled yard with a concrete Z wall. Dumpsters or roll-offs are placed at a convenient height so the user can just back up to the appropriate container and toss their material in. As the containers are filled, they are replaced with empty containers and the process is continued. The bins are covered to prevent rain and snow entry, and at the Prairie locations, they will be located inside a building to protect them from the wind, as well. As mentioned, the sites are fenced, gated, lighted as needed and have a camera surveillance system. The sites are kept as neat as a pin, with no waste ever hitting the ground. Only household waste and tires get hauled to Missoula. The steadfast volunteers at the recycling sites will finally get the relief they have been waiting and asking for.
This solution is not just a concept. It is actually in use in the Valley areas where it is well-liked and working. It doesn’t take long for people to adjust their habits and get used to being part of the solution, all the while learning good habits that benefit everyone.
Another concept people will need to learn is “pack it in, pack it out.” Especially for recreationists, planning on properly disposing of the waste generated by having fun will mean changing current practices. If you are going to generate waste – and we all do – we need to make sure we are responsible for its proper disposal.
Denis Duman is an Idaho County Commissioner.
