The latest Idaho legislative session has ended, thank goodness. Instead of rolling up their lawmaking sleeves to address the real day-to-day problems Idahoans wrestle with — such as sky-rocketing housing costs, unfair property taxes, and crumbling infrastructure — the extreme, but powerful right-wing of the legislature has been obsessed with trying to solve divisive social problems that don’t exist.
First, let’s start with the misguided quest to dismantle our sound election laws. Sen. Mary Souza and Rep. Dorothy Moon, both running in the Republican primary for Secretary of State, introduced competing and wholly unnecessary bills to make it tougher for citizens to vote. Idaho elections, however, are squeaky clean. The real motivation behind their efforts, besides electoral ambition, is not to protect election integrity but to discourage voting by erecting unnecessary, and likely illegal, hurdles to the process. By contrast, we welcome and encourage citizens to vote, and are not afraid of robust voter turnout. Voting should be easy, especially for our elderly and young people.
Second, the far-right is not content to act as fiscal watchdogs regarding spending on public education. Instead, their goal, led by the so-called Idaho Freedom Foundation, is to dismantle public education altogether. This year, they not only voted against funding optional, all-day kindergarten statewide, but expanding broadband internet connectivity.
The radical right is very creative in advancing fictional boogeymen to eat up precious legislative energy and undermine public education. Just like the nonexistent fraudulent voter, the extremists falsely claim our educators and university faculty are “indoctrinating” students. Sadly, fomenting this indoctrination fear provides fuel to the chainsaw that cuts public education budgets.
Third, members of the House are attacking librarians. Benjamin Franklin was an early advocate for a robust American public library system. Public libraries, he correctly forecasted, allow lower-income citizens to educate themselves. Instead of championing the wonderful American success story of public libraries, the far-right held the legislature hostage, past the planned adjournment, to punish librarians. Their crime? The extremists contend librarians around the state are somehow providing pornography to our children. The claim is absurd, but unfortunately, the budget cut is real and misdirected. The actual money cut is for rural citizens to access telehealth services at rural libraries.
Idahoans deserve actual leadership. This is why Democrats were focused on improving emergency medical services, incentivizing teachers to work in rural areas, funding workforce housing developments, enabling schools to be able to purchase electric school busses, providing property tax relief for in-home caregivers and more.
Many critical budgets — like the Division of Medicaid, literacy funding for K-3 students, and the Idaho Supreme Court — also only survived because every Democrat voted in favor, while a majority of Republicans were against. If voter fraud, indoctrination, and librarian-distributed pornography were real problems, we would be first in line to propose commonsense solutions to address those. However, we can’t fix what isn’t broken — or is nonexistent. We will continue to address real challenges, not divisive and imaginary issues that rile up an extremist base to help win a primary.
Senator David Nelson is in his second term and is running for re-election in Idaho’s new District 6. Moscow attorney Tim Gresback is a candidate for the House of Representatives, Seat 6B.
