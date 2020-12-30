Each year, the fewer hours of sunlight, stormy weather, isolation, and holiday season brings stress to many in our region, nation and the world. Many people become overwhelmed, depressed, anxious and sometimes suicidal during stressful holiday seasons. The Regional Behavioral Health Board (BHB) works to mitigate these and many other Behavioral Health (BH) situations. The Regional BHB includes Latah, Nez Perce, Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties. BH covers those with mental illness, substance use disorders or both, which is called dual diagnosis or co-occurring disorders.
The state legislature and Governor Otter initiated Crisis Centers (CC) throughout the state. Region 2 BHB decided to create a dispersed CC model rather than a single stand alone center. Lewiston, Moscow and Orofino are sites of our Rural Crisis Center Network with Grangeville as a future center site. Regardless of your location, a person in need can call 877-897-9027, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days per year. List this phone number in a convenient, ready to use location when needed.
The CC is a voluntary service for adults experiencing behavioral health crises. The service is free in a warm, welcoming environment where participants are treated with dignity and respect. The CC’s are staffed with licensed professionals who assess the situation, ensure safety, provide treatment and offer relief and resolution. For information, please contact Joyce Lyons, Rural Crisis Response Project Manager at jlyons@phd2.idaho.gov or 877-897-9027.
Family and friends who see someone in distress with a mental illness, suicidal ideation, or substance use addiction and they would benefit from an intervention, convince them to reach out for services or call on their behalf to see how they can be served. Idaho Suicide Prevention hotline for phone or text is 800-273-TALK (8255) or 208-398-4357; website is https://www.idahosuicideprevention.org/ ; keep this information in an easy to find location.
This year, the Idaho Legislature and Governor Little approved Medicaid Expansion to cover the working poor, those being released from prison and those with BH issues. Regular Medicaid cost for the poor is approximately 70 percent federal- and 30 percent state-funded. Medicaid expansion now provides medical insurance to approximately 92,000 with federal 90 percent and state 10 percent funding. This insurance coverage has a very positive/extraordinary impact for the many struggling in our state; they now have access to physical and behavioral health treatment.
Region 2 also has three recovery centers in Moscow (208-883-1045), Lewiston (208-717-3881) and Orofino (208-476-1303). These centers seek to work with those with mental illness and substance use recovery with recovery coaching, classes, group meetings, job assistance and more.
Please continue to be vigilant to assist the less fortunate in our society.
Jim Rehder of Cottonwood is the chair for
the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board.
