When my daughter was a high school senior, I was a stay-at-home mom. There were significant changes to the SAT that year that we didn’t fully understand, so I spent hours scouring the Internet for information that would help us determine the score she needed to get into the college she wanted to attend. When we met with my daughter’s school counselor, I shared all the information I had discovered and she asked me “Have you ever considered becoming a college and career counselor?”
My daughter’s now a college graduate, I’ve been a college and career counselor for four years, and there have been many positive changes since my SAT research which have improved the ability of parents, teachers, and counselors to help students navigate a path to their desired future. One of the biggest improvements—a tool that I wish I had when I was preparing my daughter for her life after graduation—is the Next Steps Idaho website. Families can find all the Idaho-specific resources they need for students to pursue an apprenticeship, career-technical program, college, or other post-secondary path instead of wasting hours scouring the web. Because the platform is managed by the Idaho State Board of Education, you can be assured information is accurate, up-to-date, and complete. I was happy to wade through the Internet to help my daughter, but it would have saved me a lot of time if I’d been able to find reliable information on the SAT and applying to college in one easy-to-use site.
When I use Next Steps Idaho with my students, we start by connecting their personalities and interests with career options using self-assessment tools. One of the best things about Next Steps Idaho is that the content sends a clear message that the options aren’t simply college or no college, but rather a variety of diverse, equally valid paths. I frequently talk to students about all their available options, from apprenticeships to college, as they all have unique talents and interests that should be celebrated and honed to lead each of them into a fulfilling career that’s right for them.
That said, Next Steps Idaho can certainly provide answers and guidance for the college-bound and college-hesitant student. The Apply Idaho tool allows students to quickly apply to several Idaho colleges at once, online, and for free - making it easy for students who otherwise might not consider college or are intimidated by the application process. One of my students was enlisted in the military and had no college aspirations, but at the last minute he changed his mind. Thankfully, he had used Apply Idaho during College Application Week and had a Direct Admissions letter from the State Board of Ed showing which schools he could attend in the fall. He is now attending Lewis Clark State College. It’s impossible to predict the future and you never know what could suddenly change a young person’s mind, especially during their senior year, so Apply Idaho sets things in motion without outlays of time or money.
I share Next Steps Idaho with all our students and families because I know they’re going to have questions about the future. Thankfully, we are armed with more information than ever, allowing students to take the first, critical steps to post-secondary training, education, or certification that they may not have taken otherwise. As a college and career counselor, I’m grateful to have the tools and information that empower families and enable me to focus on providing the encouragement, motivation, and direction to set students up for post-graduation success.
•
Carrie Paquette is the college and career advisor at Lakeland High School in Rathdrum. She also serves as the Idaho Region 1 Counselor Ambassador for the Idaho State Board of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.