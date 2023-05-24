Substance use and mental health disorders are significant problems among veteran populations. This Memorial Day, millions of Americans will take time to honor the memory of those servicemen and women who lost their lives.

We should also never forget those men and women who made it home and are now fighting a new battle. Too many veterans lose their lives to addiction, untreated mental health disorders and suicide. In Idaho, there are more than 120,000 veterans, and Idaho County is home to more than 1,700 veterans.

