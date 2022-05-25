Idaho voters made one thing clear this month – they approve of their state leaders’ track record of unprecedented tax cuts and historic investments in education and infrastructure, and they want more of it.
I am truly grateful Idaho Republicans have entrusted me to continue serving as governor. For the past three and a half years, I have felt the honor of serving the great State of Idaho in the good times and the tough times. Once again, I am humbled by the awesome opportunity to work for the good people of Idaho. To my family, our broad team of supporters, my many legislative partners, and the people of Idaho – thank you.
Idaho’s tremendous success is no accident. For years, Idaho has embraced conservative principles of governing to create an environment where businesses and individuals can thrive.
With their votes, Idahoans gave their endorsement of our agenda – to show taxpayers their elected leaders work consistently to limit government spending, cut red tape, stand up for their values, make investments where they count, prepare for the hard times, and return their hard-earned dollars back to their bank accounts.
It’s what we’ve done successfully in the past and I’m personally committed to continuing to achieve for the people of Idaho in the future.
The stakes are higher now than ever before. As dysfunctional policies at the national level and elsewhere in the country limit opportunity, Idaho must remain a beacon for capitalism, limited and accountable government, family, and freedom. These values must continue to dominate Idaho for many years to come.
Success won’t come by putting on blinders and working only with those who agree with us 100% of the time. Success can only come through solidarity and a willingness to work together.
One of my heroes, President Ronald Reagan, said, “The Republican Party, both in this state and nationally, is a broad party. There is room in our tent for many views; indeed, the divergence of views is one of our strengths.”
His words were true then and perhaps truer now. During a primary election, the sliver of issues where we disagree gets all the attention. But like President Reagan said, that disagreement is a strength. It is not a flaw to overcome. It means our party is attracting a broad range of people.
I congratulate all the candidates who put themselves out there during this primary election. I thank those who have served, and I look forward to working with the Idaho Legislature in the years ahead, especially the newcomers. I used to be a state senator, and I know a good working relationship between the executive and legislative branches is the key to success. So far, the Legislature and I have worked together to secure record tax relief and historic investments in education and roads, and we will continue that trend.
It’s time to band together and get back to delivering results and finding solutions to the issues facing families, our state, and our country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.