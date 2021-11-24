Thanksgiving is approaching and there is no doubt many of us are worried about the uncomfortable conversations that could pop up between family members at the dinner table. The additional stress is the last thing anyone needs when there is a hot, delicious meal that’s ready to be enjoyed by loved ones.
Fortunately, there are a few easy steps for us to take to avoid family conflicts and kick off the holiday season right.
Step 1 – Avoid hot-button issues. Politics, the pandemic, and vaccines have become topics that invoke strong emotions. A 2020 survey by the American Psychological Association found 40 percent of adults say the political climate has caused strain among them and their family members. Avoiding these topics is an easy step to keep the holidays happy. Ask family members about accomplishments in their lives or bring up common interests that generate good feelings. People love to talk about themselves and their successes. If opinions are strong on certain subjects, the dinner table isn’t the venue to change somebody’s mind.
Step 2 – Calm is key. Should the conversation turn into a debate, remain calm. Prepare for how you might react in certain situations. It will increase your self-awareness and possibly give ideas on how to de-escalate tension. Establish what your goal for the conversation is, whether that’s finding common ground or knowing when to drop the subject. If you find yourself too quick to react in a heated conversation, it might be best to take a step back and remind yourself to stay calm.
Step 3 – Be proactive. If you are concerned about potentially difficult conversations at family gatherings, such as during the holidays, remember these events are about bringing people together, not driving them apart. It’s important to recognize that you may not be able to change their viewpoints, so ask yourself if the debate is even worth it. Holidays are a break from the hassle of our everyday life, so why add unnecessary stress? Focus on good memories or plan activities that foster fun and laughter, such as playing a family game or looking through old photo albums.
Disagreeing with someone you care about is perfectly fine. It’s important to remember you are not always going to agree with everyone. Your personal opinions and beliefs make you unique. It might be hard to accept that a loved one or friend may have opposing ideologies than you, but understanding their viewpoints will help contribute to healthy relationships.
