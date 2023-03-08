Our fundamental right to the initiative and referendum process is under attack again by the Idaho Legislature. This shouldn’t surprise anybody. Since Idahoans voted in 1912 to add to the constitution their initiative and referendum rights, the Idaho Legislature has historically shown disdain for the process every time the voters use it successfully.

Between 1984 and 2021, for example, the legislature made five attempts to take away the people’s rights to the initiative process or make it harder.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments