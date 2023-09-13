I’m not exaggerating when I say that the back-to-school season is one of my favorite times of the year. Teachers and administrators return with renewed energy, commitment and passion. As a career educator, watching reinvigorated students return to classrooms, hallways and lunchrooms never failed to elicit the joy and hope that comes with fresh starts.
While I’m no longer an active teacher or administrator, I remain very much engaged with students and educators here in Idaho, particularly when it comes to inspiring students to see the connection between education and their future career goals and aspirations.
In so many ways, the start of the school year – when young minds are fresh and most open – is a perfect opportunity for parents and educators to begin having that conversation with students about their future. As teachers, parents and students set goals for the academic year, why not begin a dialogue that inspires students to broaden their vision five or 10 years down the road?
Research shows that children with education savings accounts – even with small, monthly increments – are seven times more likely to pursue and complete education after high school. IDeal makes saving so easy and advantageous.
As the state’s sponsored education saving vehicle, IDeal’s 529s are eligible for a generous tax deduction of up to $6,000 for single filers and $12,000 per year for couples filing jointly. Account assets are managed by a professional investment firm and funds can be used in a variety of ways, from two-to-four-year schools to registered apprenticeships and skills and career training programs. The correlation between savings and pursuing higher education is one of the reasons we encourage parents to use their $125 HDCC scholarship to open an IDeal 529 account.
With the start of a new school year, we have another chance to begin or renew the conversation with our children and students to dream about their future in Idaho’s workforce. To me, there are few things more important to the future of our youngest generation, its impact on Idaho’s workforce and the long-term health of our communities.
For information about the Idaho College Savings Program (“IDeal”), call 866-433-2533 or visit www.idsaves.org.
Bayard “Bags” Brokaw is the founder of the High Desert College Collaborative. A career educator who has taught and worked in schools in New Hampshire, Maine and Idaho. Brokaw has served in administrative leadership for more than 20 years, including college and career counseling.
