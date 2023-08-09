Is censoring pornography within the public library and public schools really censorship or denying anyone their freedom of speech? No one has said it cannot exist or that we wish to outlaw this vile behavior. All the community is saying is we wish to protect our children from predators of a perverted ideology and it should not be supported with taxpayer dollars. People are still free to promote all the perversion they want, just not on the community dime; isn’t it interesting that if these same people tried to approach young children with such books and ideas, they would be arrested for child endangerment, yet some think it’s ok to allow it in our libraries and schools. It is amazing that the left is open to exposing our children and our community to such repulsive ideas while hiding behind the arguments of censorship and freedom of speech.
What freedom of speech offers is our opportunity to debate how to order society to a set of virtues and values that protect the well-being of the community and advance the peace and tranquility of society.
In its purest essence, what is the right moral code that should shape our society and the virtues that coincide with it? Yes, we can support anything we want, but is anything and everything good for the development of the individual and the community. Human nature is delicate, and it is wise to develop it in the light of an objective truth.
Our form of government used to seek the answers to the question of those ideals which are true, right, noble and just. Freedom of speech affords this type of discussion and for mankind to advance to a moral and ethical state that directs its attention to the good.
Will somebody please tell me how allowing pornographic and sexually explicit materials, supported by taxpayer dollars, is justified to be displayed in our public libraries and schools? These materials exploit women and children and are a scourge in any community where it is allowed.
How many more innocent children have to be abused before we say enough? How much more can we abuse the idea of womanhood and its noble place within our society and expect us to continue any normal ideas of what a civilized society should look like?
Jim Chmelik of Cottonwood is the District 7 Republican chairman.
