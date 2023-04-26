I’ve spent more than a decade serving the people of the great state of Idaho. I continue to be amazed by our tremendous natural resources and how they benefit our citizens.

As State Controller, I am responsible for accounting for all state expenditures by providing accounting services to state agencies, processing payroll for approximately 25,000 state employees, and operating one of the state’s largest data centers. I also serve as a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners, better known as the “Land Board.”

