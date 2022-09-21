Garbage has been a front-page issue recently and many people are concerned. As a former county commissioner, I would like to offer insight.

You have heard it said by every commissioner that garbage is complicated. In a county with such a large geographical footprint, it is impossible for individuals in rural areas to have driveway service. The cost would be astronomical. Instead, we have opted for an open dumpster system, that allows us to conveniently take our garbage to a dumpster located within a few miles of our home. We can usually coordinate a planned trip to town and take our garbage at the same time; it’s convenient this way. This brings me to the point I wish to make about this commentary.

