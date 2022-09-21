Garbage has been a front-page issue recently and many people are concerned. As a former county commissioner, I would like to offer insight.
You have heard it said by every commissioner that garbage is complicated. In a county with such a large geographical footprint, it is impossible for individuals in rural areas to have driveway service. The cost would be astronomical. Instead, we have opted for an open dumpster system, that allows us to conveniently take our garbage to a dumpster located within a few miles of our home. We can usually coordinate a planned trip to town and take our garbage at the same time; it’s convenient this way. This brings me to the point I wish to make about this commentary.
The dumpsters are designed for our small household items and other debris that is cut up into sections of three feet or shorter. There are a couple of reasons for this, and one is the operator safety of garbage truck drivers who empty dumpsters. Every time they must remove something that cannot be loaded on the truck their safety and health are put in danger. This leads to higher workman compensation for our contractors and contributes to rising prices in garbage removal. This brings me to the second point. It leads to increased costs because the contractor has to send out a different vehicle to transport the item.
To alleviate this situation, contractors have transfer stations opened to handle the larger items. There are many more things I know could lead to cost savings, but I wanted to keep this short. My concern was for the employees of the contractors and how we can all do our part.
I have brought this up because I have witnessed firsthand items that should be hauled to the transfer station. Remember when you put something in that has to be taken out you are increasing the risk to the driver of the truck and the cost to yourself and your neighbor. You are also taking up room in the dumpster that cannot now be utilized by those who are just wanting to dump a bag of garbage.
We live in tight-knit communities. We watch out for one another; the employees and the contractors who remove our garbage are our neighbors and our friends, and we need to watch out for them, too.
Jim Chmelik of Cottonwood, former Idaho County Commissioner, 2010-2016
