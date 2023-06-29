The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time for millions of American families nationwide. It celebrates freedom and living in a country where anything is possible.

Independence Day is generally filled with picnics, fireworks, beach days, BBQs and parties. July 4th is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. It’s estimated that more than one billion dollars is spent on beer and more than $450 million on wine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.