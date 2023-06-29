The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time for millions of American families nationwide. It celebrates freedom and living in a country where anything is possible.
Independence Day is generally filled with picnics, fireworks, beach days, BBQs and parties. July 4th is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. It’s estimated that more than one billion dollars is spent on beer and more than $450 million on wine.
Statistically, in Idaho, alcohol-related deaths are more likely to be older, chronic alcohol users. However, 16% of adults in the state older than 18 binge drank at least once per month.
Fortunately, there are practical ways to stay sober on July 4th and enjoy the day to its fullest.
“Holidays like July 4th place pressure on people to participate in heavy drinking. It’s not like this is intentional; it is the environment, celebrating freedom and getting caught up in the moment. But there are practical ways to avoid relapse,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
Consider some of the following tips to stay sober on Independence Day:
Know and recognize relapse triggers—for example, people, places, environments or groups of people. If you can do this, you can manage or avoid these triggers. In addition, have a healthy outlet for negative emotions or feelings if things become too much to manage.
Go to July 4th parties with other sober people; it can add more support. Bring nonalcoholic beverages and mocktails to avoid those pesky relatives insisting you have a drink in your hand. Avoid binge drinking games and environments that promote binge drinking.
Reach out for help and have support in place when needed. This could be a support meeting, family members or friends. Have someone there to talk to when needed.
Finally, have an exit strategy. Set yourself up so that you can do this easily if you have to leave. It’s ok to leave parties early, and it’s ok to turn down invitations. Do not feel obligated to place yourself in risky situations.
Don’t think of sobriety as shackles preventing you from having fun. Take this opportunity to create new memories and new traditions this Fourth of July.
Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Achieving sobriety is a level of freedom that many people fight for. It allows you to celebrate life in a new and exciting way.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.
