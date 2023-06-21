The first rule for any responsible government is that it must do the work of the people, for the people. That is the reason for any government’s existence. But before that work can start, the governing body must first prioritize getting, and more importantly, keeping the trust of its citizens. I am proud to say the State of Idaho is leading the way in the creation of concrete processes to do just that, to better ensure our citizens can trust their state and local government entities.

As your Idaho State Controller, it is my job to account for all our state’s expenditures so Idahoans can know exactly how their government is working for them. However, the inner workings of government can be complicated and cumbersome. That is why it has been a goal of mine since I was elected to office, to make those obscure details easy to understand – and thanks to the hard work of your State Controller’s Office, Idaho is now bringing clarity to the complex.

