One of the most rewarding things about being a foster parent is creating lifelong connections with children as well as their parents. We were over the moon when we received our first placement and just as excited when our most recent “bonus kiddo” moved in. Over the years we have learned many things, including how to love and let go.
Do these children come into our home with challenging behaviors? Yes. Do we spend lots of time at child welfare offices, court rooms, and doctor’s appointments? Yup. Can it be difficult fitting one more child’s schedule into our already busy lives? You bet.
However, do you know what else we get to do? We get to provide stability and support to a child who may have never experienced such things. We are allowed the opportunity to model healthy relationships and boundaries to birth parents who may need all the help they can get. We are a source of hope and healing to broken and traumatized children.
While taking classes to obtain our license we heard it all. “I would get too attached.” “I could never treat them like my own.” “Their behaviors are too difficult to manage.” It’s stigmas such as these that keep many from becoming a foster parent. Look at what happens when you change the perspective: “I can be the first positive relationship this child experiences.” “I may be the only adult who allows this teenager space to experience growth.” “I provide a safe place for a child to experience and learn from his emotions.” We found immense joy in meeting these kiddos and their parents, cheering for them along their journey, and celebrating when a child returns home. We love to reminisce about each of the firsts and lasts we’ve had with all of our children.
Currently, in Idaho, there are more foster children than foster homes. Due to lack of resources, siblings are separated and children are moved away from their community. If a placement cannot be found, a child will spend the night in a hotel with social workers who call families through the night trying to find them a safe place. We wanted to help, but we weren’t sure how. After long discussions, thinking, and praying, we decided to become foster parents. Our first step was to attend an info meeting. During the info meeting we had many of our questions answered by seasoned foster parents and a social worker. They explained to us what the licensing process looks like and encouraged us to call them whenever we had any questions. Then, we filled out an application and completed a background check. Next came the training classes. Finally, we completed our home study and became licensed foster parents. These steps seemed daunting to us, but we had a team of supporters rallied around us the whole time.
We have never been alone on this journey.
I hear you now. “I live in a one bedroom apartment. There’s no room for a foster child.” “I’m too busy with my own children to take on one more child.” I get it. There are lots of other ways for you to help! You can support your local foster parents and child welfare workers. You can become a respite provider to give much needed relief to our tired foster parents — we could use a break, too, from time to time! Volunteer with your local agencies that support the foster care community. This is tough, but necessary work. We, just like you, are regular people—not super heroes. You can do this. For information, contact me at mzysk@ewu.edu. Thank you.
By Margaret Zysk, the recruitment coordinator for Region 2, Fostering Idaho
