A small question on your November ballot could have big, detrimental consequences for Idahoans if approved.

Idaho legislators want you, the voters, to amend our Idaho Constitution and allow them to easily call themselves back into session, setting the stage for a fulltime legislature, like California and other left-leaning states.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments