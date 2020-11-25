Having lived seven years in Vietnam, I know communism. Communism tells its citizens if they can go to church, or assemble for political meetings. It tells them who they can associate with. It tells them what news they can read, what programs they can watch, what music they can listen to, and what opinions they can have. It tells its citizens when to turn off the lights, when to go home, and when to get off the streets. Communism rewards those who rat out their neighbors for noncompliance.
Communism forbids its people from questioning any action of that government. Billboards and loudspeakers blare: “Trust your government! Government knows best!”
Your government does not know best. It serves you. You do not serve it. We are a free people. In 2020, we Americans forgot we were free. We took on the classic characteristics of communism. We complied, when told not to question our government. We complied, when told not to read analysis from doctors who disagreed with the government. We complied, when told not to post opinions contrary to government policy. We were told not to go to church, not to go to restaurants, not to see family. Too risky, we were told. We complied.
But we are a people who take risk, aren’t we? We make those decisions ourselves. Always have. We go to restaurants, even in flu season. We go to bars, even with someone who has a cold. We go to weddings, knowing there may be some in attendance who are sick. We board airplanes and buses equipped with barf bags. We race cars. We bungie jump and we sky dive. Who decided we weren’t capable of making those decisions about risk?
We Americans are, in fact, defined by our fearlessness, and our appetite for risk.
Yet, in 2020, your government told you to be afraid. You complied. Your government then debased every right listed in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, namely the right to free exercise of religion, the freedom of speech, or of the press, and the right of the people peaceably to assemble.
We are a free people. Be not afraid. Be American. Question your government.
James Rockwell of Grangeville,
chairman, writing for the Idaho
County Republican Central Committee.
