Congress recently passed, and the president signed into law, S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Although this law contained some needed solutions to address mental illness, threat identification and school safety, I voted against this bill because it will abridge the rights of law-abiding citizens through the use of federal funds to help states establish gun ban/confiscation programs, also known as “red flag laws.”

Congress should not incentivize states to establish red flag programs in violation of Americans’ Second Amendment rights. As demonstrated in some states with red flag laws, states can use red flag laws to deny access to firearms without requiring adjudication in a court of law that a person is an imminent danger to self or others. An individual does not need a criminal record or a history of mental illness to lose their firearms. And there is not a mandated requirement that a court must adjudicate the decision to deprive an individual of their constitutional rights.

