We are being lied to and have become numb to the deceptions. We have allowed this misguidance to lead to the abuse of our free will and have become complacent in our acceptance of the lies being peddled before us. Rather than being accepting of the lies, let us follow the truth.

The truth is that marriage is an institution given by God; to be a faithful union between a man and a woman, each created equal in dignity and complementary to the other. A union blessed by the Creator and oriented toward the procreation and education of children to pass on to the next generation the fruitfulness of living under the laws of nature’s God and the wisdom He has provided to us through His inspired words.

